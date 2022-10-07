Postal Updates
USPS increases shipping prices for parcels
By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent
On Nov. 10, the United States Postal Service announced increased prices for shipping parcels that will go into effect Jan. 22, 2023.
The overall increases for Priority Mail shipments will rise 5.5 percent, and Priority Mail Express shipment prices will increase by 6.6 percent, the Postal Service said.
The $27.90 rate for the Priority Mail Express flat-rate envelope will increase to $28.75; the Priority Mail Express flat-rate legal-size envelope will increase 90¢, from $28.05 to $28.95; and the Priority Mail Express flat-rate padded envelope will rise $1, from $28.45 to $29.45.
Prices for first-class package service will rise by 7.8 percent, according to the USPS.
The new rates are subject to approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission and are “primarily adjusted according to market conditions,” the USPS said.
Some prices are set to decrease, the USPS said.
For example, the Priority Mail flat-rate envelope will fall from $9.90 to $9.65; the Priority Mail flat-rate legal-size envelope will drop to $9.95 from $10.20; and the Priority Mail flat-rate padded envelope will decrease 20¢, from $10.60 to $10.40.
In a filing with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the Postal Service said it would be eliminating Priority Mail regional rate boxes. The USPS said this change would save some packaging supply costs and simplify the Priority Mail rate structure.
Priority Mail Express International weight-rated items currently tendered at retail counters will no longer be offered at prices equivalent to Priority Mail International rates, the Postal Service said.
