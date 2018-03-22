USPS, Inspector General disagree on correspondence mail: Week’s Most Read

May 1, 2021, 6 AM

Cover of the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General’s March report titled “A New Reality: Correspondence Mail in the Digital Age.” The news garnered the most attention on Linn's this week.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Dragons stamps to debut at APS Stampshow: Four United States forever stamps featuring fierce dragons will be issued in a pane of 16 at the 2018 summer stamp show in Columbus, Ohio.

4. USPS plans two forever stamps to celebrate U.S. airmail: Two intaglio-printed forever stamps, one in blue and the other carmine red, will commemorate the 1918 start of scheduled U.S. airmail service.

3. USPS offers STEM Education commemorative stamps; April 6 event at D.C. science and engineering festival: The United States Postal Service is issuing a set of four nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps April 6 to commemorate the subject of STEM Education.

2. Two Mississippi covers related to desegregation in the early 1960s: The Oct. 22, 1962, cover is canceled in Baldwyn, Miss., and has a blue handstamp reading "Mailed in Occupied Mississippi."

1. USPS disagreement with inspector general over correspondence mail: First-class mail still generates approximately 40 percent of the postal service’s revenues, falling from over 60 percent in the late 1970s.

