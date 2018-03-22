USPS, Inspector General disagree on correspondence mail: Week’s Most Read

Postal Updates
5. Dragons stamps to debut at APS Stampshow: Four United States forever stamps featuring fierce dragons will be issued in a pane of 16 at the 2018 summer stamp show in Columbus, Ohio.
4. USPS plans two forever stamps to celebrate U.S. airmail: Two intaglio-printed forever stamps, one in blue and the other carmine red, will commemorate the 1918 start of scheduled U.S. airmail service.
3. USPS offers STEM Education commemorative stamps; April 6 event at D.C. science and engineering festival: The United States Postal Service is issuing a set of four nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps April 6 to commemorate the subject of STEM Education.
2. Two Mississippi covers related to desegregation in the early 1960s: The Oct. 22, 1962, cover is canceled in Baldwyn, Miss., and has a blue handstamp reading "Mailed in Occupied Mississippi."
1. USPS disagreement with inspector general over correspondence mail: First-class mail still generates approximately 40 percent of the postal service’s revenues, falling from over 60 percent in the late 1970s.
