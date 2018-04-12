USPS lacks transparency when discussing post office leases: Week’s Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 6 PM

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Siegel to auction extensive Faust collection of the United States 2¢ Black Jack stamp April 24-25: Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries of New York City has scheduled a two-day auction of Bernard Faust’s extensive and specialized collection of U.S. 1863-68 Black Jack issues.

4. U.S. Postal Service recycling program falls short of expectations: The United States Postal Service began a national recycling program in fiscal 2014, spending $33 million.

3. Collectors of French Polynesia covet this historic set: Although in demand, this is not a difficult set to find, and it is a good buy in the $18-to-$25 price range.

2. What the Postal Service could do to improve relations with stamp collectors: A recent opportunity to talk with United States Postal Service headquarters personnel led John Hotchner to think about what the USPS could do to burnish its reputation as a collector-friendly organization.

1. Less transparency provided on U.S. Postal Service post office leases: For years, the United States Postal Service has published on its website information about the rent it pays for postal facilities across the nation.

