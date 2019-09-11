Postal Updates
USPS offering Healing PTSD pictorial postmarks for first-day covers
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Postal Service is offering two pictorial postmarks for the nondenominated (55¢+10¢) Healing PTSD semipostal stamp issued Dec. 2.
The black postmark shows a growing plant, much like the plant featured in the stamp design. The color postmark spells out “Healing PTSD” in shades of blue and green.
The postmarks will feature on first-day covers prepared and sold by the Postal Service.
Collectors can also obtain the postmarks on their own prepared FDCs submitted before April 2, 2020.
The black postmark is free for up to 50 requests. Requests for the digital color postmark must be submitted on envelopes rated as laser safe. Two test envelopes must be included for the color postmark, with a minimum order of 10 envelopes at 50¢ per postmark.
Envelopes can be submitted to FDOI – Healing PTSD Semipostal Stamp, USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64144-9900.
A stamped and addressed return envelope bearing sufficient postage is required for return, or the addressed FDC envelopes will be returned through the normal mailstream.
