USPS offering limited tickets to July 25 Fairs stamp ceremony

The U.S. Postal Service is offering a limited number of admission tickets to the July 25 first-day ceremony in Minot, N.D., for the State and County Fairs stamp set.

By Linn’s staff

The July 25 first-day ceremony for the United States State and County Fairs stamp set is taking place at the North Dakota State Fair, which charges a general admission fee of $10.

The U.S. Postal Service is offering a limited number of passes for guests to attend the first-day ceremony.

Those tickets will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis.

To register for a maximum of two passes, visit online at usps.com/statecountyfairs.

The State and County Fairs forever stamps will be issued with an 11 a.m. (Central Time) first-day ceremony at Stage 2 at the North Dakota State Fair, 2005 Burdick Expressway East, in Minot, N.D.

David E. Williams, USPS chief operating officer and executive vice president, will dedicate the new stamps.

