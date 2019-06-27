US Stamps
USPS offering limited tickets to July 25 Fairs stamp ceremony
By Linn’s staff
The July 25 first-day ceremony for the United States State and County Fairs stamp set is taking place at the North Dakota State Fair, which charges a general admission fee of $10.
The U.S. Postal Service is offering a limited number of passes for guests to attend the first-day ceremony.
Those tickets will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis.
To register for a maximum of two passes, visit online at usps.com/statecountyfairs.
The State and County Fairs forever stamps will be issued with an 11 a.m. (Central Time) first-day ceremony at Stage 2 at the North Dakota State Fair, 2005 Burdick Expressway East, in Minot, N.D.
David E. Williams, USPS chief operating officer and executive vice president, will dedicate the new stamps.
