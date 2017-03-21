USPS offers pictorial postmark commemorating U.S. entry into World War I

May 1, 2021, 2 PM

An April 22-23 postmark from Comstock, Mich., commemorating the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

The United States entered World War I when Congress declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917, almost two years after the Great War began on the European continent and at sea.

A postmark commemorating the U.S. entry into the war is offered by the U.S. Postal Service in association with the April 22-23 stamp show held by the Kalamazoo Stamp Club in Kalamazoo, Mich.

The artwork on the square or diamond-shape postmark shows a WWI-era biplane in flight with rocky peaks in the background. Three stars are featured in the upper point of the postmark. The inscription commemorates “U.S. ENTRY WW1,” and “100th anniversary station” in Comstock, Mich.

At this time, the U.S. Postal Service has not revealed any plans to issue postage stamps commemorating the 100th anniversary of U.S. involvement in the First World War.

Collectors should be able to find past U.S. stamps that fit well with this commemorative postmark, including the 50¢ Eddie Rickenbacker stamp issued in 1995 (Scott 2998), the 55¢ Billy Mitchell stamp issued in 1999 (3330), or stamps from the 2000 Distinguished Soldiers set (3393-3396), the 2005 Distinguished Marines set (3961-3964), or the 2010 Distinguished Sailors set (4440-4443). Stamps from these later sets would require additional postage to make up the current 49¢ letter rate, as would the 22¢ World War I Veterans stamp issued in 1985 (2154).

To obtain the U.S. Entry into World War I postmark, address your request to:

100th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Comstock, MI 49041-9998, April 22-23.

The following postmarks are also available.

BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 180 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845-9998, April 15. (Ship’s wheel, “Lake George Steamboat Company.”)

POW WOW Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Hollister, NC 27844-9998, April 15. (Tribal seal, “Seal of the Haliwa Saponi Tribe,” trees, “Celebrating 52 years.”)

DOOLITTLE RAID ON TOKYO 75th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 1111 E. Fifth St., Suite A210, Dayton, OH 45401-9998, April 18. (B-25 bomber in front of star insignia, “1942.”)

— Postmaster, 307 W. Van Matre Ave., Eglin AFB, FL 32542-9998, April 18.

CHEYENNE-ARAPAHO OLD SETTLERS REUNION Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Cheyenne, OK 73628-9998, April 19-22. (Oval postmark with covered wagon, Oklahoma state map outline, “Cheyenne Arapaho Land Run,” “125th anniversary,” drum with feathers.)

CERAPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406-9998, April 22. (Farmer cutting field with tool.)

NEW CASTLE, DE DELPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 7500, Wilmington, DE 19803-9998, April 22. (Text only, “JFK*100 Centennial Celebration.”)

100th ANNIVERSARY PILGRIMAGE Station, Postmaster, 1 Shore Ave., Oyster Bay, NY 11771-9998, April 22. (Boy Scout insignia, “Theodore Roosevelt Council,” “1917-2017,” portrait of Roosevelt.)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions.

59th ANNUAL MAPLE FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, Route 250, Monterey, VA 24465-9998, March 11-12 and March 18-19. (Text within maple leaf outline.)

USS CARL VINSON CVN-70 35th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, March 13. (USS Carl Vinson insignia includes eagle, anchors; Navy wings insignia.)

DOROTHY HEIGHT Station, Braddock, PA, Retail, 1001 California Ave., Room 2036, Pittsburgh, PA 15290-9998, March 21. (Floral pattern, Dorothy Height signature).

— Jamaica, NY Station, Postmaster, 164-100 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica, NY 11434-9998, March 23.

— Brooklyn, NY Station, Postmaster, 1360 Fulton St., Suite 1, Brooklyn, NY 11216-9998, March 30.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

