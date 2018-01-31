Did the USPS pick the wrong apple for its 2016 1¢ stamp?: Week’s Most Read

May 2, 2021, 10 PM

An editorial published in at least two Washington states newspapers criticized the apple variety (Albemarle pippin) selected to appear on this 2016 1¢ definitive stamp.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Financial woes strike Mossgreen auction firm, Australian news outlets report: Mossgreen website became inaccessible as the mid-January reports about the firm were published.

4. Coffee, postcards and gratitude; how Starbucks encourages use of the mail: Starbucks coffehouse chain created a postcard for customers to mail a note of gratitude to military service members.

3. Bioluminescent Life ceremony details revealed: A top research scientist studying bioluminescent ocean life will speak at the Feb. 22 first-day ceremony for the Bioluminescent Life forever stamps.

2. U.S. forever stamp values: some have changed, some have not: With the Jan. 21 rate increase, the postage values of some stamps went up slightly, while others are unchanged.

1. Did the U.S. Postal Service pick the wrong apple for its 2016 1¢ stamp?: Of the four, the golden delicious and the Granny Smith are among the numerous varieties grown in Yakima Valley.

