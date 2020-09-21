USPS plans online events welcoming holiday stamps

Oct 5, 2020, 2 PM

The new U.S. Hanukkah forever stamp will be issued Oct. 6 with an online ceremony on the U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter sites.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has lined up three online events to welcome three holiday stamps being issued in October.

All three events will take place on the USPS Facebook and Twitter sites.

The Hanukkah forever stamp will be issued with an 11 a.m. ceremony on Oct. 6.

Event participants will include stamp artist Jing Jing Tsong; Rabbi Lennard Thal, senior vice president emeritus of the Union for Reform Judaism; and USPS controller and vice president Cara Greene.

The ceremony for the new Kwanzaa forever stamp will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 13, with Linda Hazel Humes, adjunct assistant professor of Africana Studies at John Jay College; musician Sanga of the Valley; and Pritha Mehra, acting chief information officer and executive vice president of the USPS.

The Postal Service has also announced a ceremony for the new Christmas forever stamp featuring the painting Our Lady of Guapulo at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Guests and participants for the Christmas stamp ceremony have not been announced.

