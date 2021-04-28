Postal Updates
USPS ripped in new report, Star Trek stamps issued: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Lady Bird Johnson pane without die cuts: Tip of the Week: The 2016 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the pane of six without die cuts in mint never-hinged condition at $15.
4. Fifth U.S. National Parks stamp pays tribute to Carlsbad Caverns: The fifth of 16 National Parks stamp designs being revealed this month by the United States Postal Service depicts a stunning photograph by Richard McGuire of the interior of Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico.
3. Carroll’s stamp case joins Alice anniversary celebration: The British Library opened an exhibit last Nov. 20 on Alice in Wonderland that will run until April 17 this year. Among the memorabilia on display is one item of particular interest to the philatelic community.
2. Kirk and Enterprise on Canada's Star Trek stamps: The two new stamps celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular science fiction television series that debuted in September 1966 on NBC in the United States, and CTV in Canada.
1. USPS delivery woes confirmed by new Postal Regulatory Commission report: A new report confirms what a lot of postal customers have been saying for months: mail service isn’t as good as it used to be.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction