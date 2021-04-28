USPS ripped in new report, Star Trek stamps issued: Week’s Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 5 PM

A new report from the Postal Regulatory Commission has little good to say about the quality of mail delivery from the United States Postal Service. It was the subject of the week's top post on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

5. Lady Bird Johnson pane without die cuts: Tip of the Week: The 2016 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the pane of six without die cuts in mint never-hinged condition at $15.

4. Fifth U.S. National Parks stamp pays tribute to Carlsbad Caverns: The fifth of 16 National Parks stamp designs being revealed this month by the United States Postal Service depicts a stunning photograph by Richard McGuire of the interior of Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico.

3. Carroll’s stamp case joins Alice anniversary celebration: The British Library opened an exhibit last Nov. 20 on Alice in Wonderland that will run until April 17 this year. Among the memorabilia on display is one item of particular interest to the philatelic community.

2. Kirk and Enterprise on Canada's Star Trek stamps: The two new stamps celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular science fiction television series that debuted in September 1966 on NBC in the United States, and CTV in Canada.

1. USPS delivery woes confirmed by new Postal Regulatory Commission report: A new report confirms what a lot of postal customers have been saying for months: mail service isn’t as good as it used to be.

