Postmaster-as-appointee considered, Audrey Hepburn stamp appears: Week’s Most Read

The week's top post on Linns.com concerned the U.S. House bill that would turn the postmaster general into a presidential appointee.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Australian stamp with $50,000 Scott value highlights Harmers International auction: The Australia 1917 2½-penny deep indigo Kangaroo and Map stamp is of the rare variety with the “1” of the fraction omitted.

4. Inspector General report accuses USPS of selling stamps to Royal Mail below face value: The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General charged that the Stamp Fulfillment Services office made the sales decision to sell thousands of United States Harry Potter stamps at a 35 percent discount without the approval or knowledge of officials in Washington.

3. The bizarre but in-demand stamps of King Farouk’s Egypt: Tip of the week: Farouk commanded the Egyptian postal authorities to produce bizarrely misperforated stamps for his collection.

2. Unissued Audrey Hepburn semipostal rarity at World Stamp Show-NY 2016: In all, just five used examples have been discovered, and one mint pane of 10 was auctioned in 2010.

1. House bill would make postmaster general a presidential appointee: The bill would also allow for a 1¢ increase in the price of a first-class stamp, tell Postal Service retirees to use Medicare as their primary health insurance, and allow “voluntary conversion” to centralized or cluster mailboxes.

