Postal Updates
USPS proposes temporary price hikes for holiday season
By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent
The United States Postal Service is once again proposing temporary price increases on packages to help cover its costs during the busy holiday mailing season.
The Postal Service’s board of governors approved the increases at its Aug. 9 meeting and described the price hikes as similar to those in recent years that have helped the USPS have “a successful peak season.”
If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the additional charges would be imposed on packages effective 12 a.m. Central Time on Oct. 2 and remain in effect until 12 a.m. Central Time on Jan. 22, 2023.
The increases would affect Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package, Parcel Select and Retail Ground services, the Postal Service said in an Aug. 10 news release.
“This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices,” the USPS said.
Among the increases would be a 75¢ surcharge on flat-rate Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes and envelopes for commercial customers, and a 95¢ surcharge on these same products for retail customers.
A full list of commercial and retail pricing can be found on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer website.
