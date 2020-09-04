USPS reports book set with Mayflower proofs has sold out

Sep 24, 2020, 4 PM

The collector set of Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor proof panes and commemorative book sold for $59.95.

By Michael Baadke

A collector set of Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor proof panes packaged with a commemorative book has sold out on the United States Postal Service website.

USPS senior public relations representative Roy Betts told Linn’s Stamp News that the agency’s Stamp Fulfillment Services division requested that the Postal Store remove the listing Sept. 18.

As reported in the Aug. 10 Linn’s Stamp News on page 8, the set was priced at $59.95 and included five proof panes, one standard-issue forever stamp pane, and a book titled Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor.

Preorders for the limited run of 2,500 sets were accepted beginning Aug. 17. The stamp was issued Sept. 17, and the commemorative set with proofs sold out soon thereafter.

As of Sept. 24, the USPS website still offered standard panes of 20 of the Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor forever stamp, as well as press sheets of 80, single first-day covers with black or color postmarks, and a cacheted Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor FDC with black postmark.

