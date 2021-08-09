USPS requests surcharge for holiday package mail

Aug 16, 2021, 8 AM

Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister

In another effort to bolster its revenues, the United States Postal Service is planning to once again impose a holiday surcharge on packages.

The agency announced Aug. 10 that it needs added revenues because of “anticipated heightened peak season package and shipping demand which typically results in extras handling costs.”

This is the second year that the USPS has proposed a holiday surcharge similar to ones imposed by other carriers.

If the Postal Regulatory Commission approves, the surcharge would be added to postage charges for Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, first-class package service, parcel select, retail ground and parcel return service.

The surcharge would begin at 12 a.m. Central Time on Oct. 3 and expire on Dec. 26 at 12 a.m. Central Time.

The surcharge will add 75¢ to the prices for Priority Mail and Priority Mail flat-rate boxes and envelopes, the agency said.

Packages going to zones 1 to 4 and weighing up to 10 pounds will pay an added 25¢. For packages going to zones 5 to 9, the surcharge will be 75¢.

The full Postal Regulatory Commission filing is available online.

