USPS retirement fund payments suspended: Week’s Most Read

Mar 22, 2019, 8 AM

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Marvin Gaye honored April 2 on USPS Music Icons stamp: The stamp design features an oil-on-panel painting by Kadir Nelson “inspired by historic photographs,” according to the Postal Service.

4. Two U.S. stamps announced for moon landing anniversary: The United States Postal Service will issue two forever stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing.

3. Issue dates revealed for upcoming U.S. new issues: The United States Postal Service has revealed issue dates for three previously announced stamps and sets for 2019.

2. Ceremony update for U.S. Post Office Murals stamps: The April 10 first-day ceremony for the United States Post Office Murals set of five stamps will take place at the main post office in Piggott, Ark.

1. Mnuchin temporarily suspends USPS retirement fund payments: The suspension of payments into the postal retiree fund is caused by the statutory debt limit now back in effect.

