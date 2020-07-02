USPS reveals designs of five 2020 stamps honoring scientific innovation

Jul 8, 2020, 10 AM

Five United States commemorative stamps celebrating innovation in the scientific fields of computing, biomedicine, genome sequencing, robotics and solar technology have been added to the U.S. Postal Service’s 2020 stamp program. An official issue date has

By Linn’s Staff

On July 6 the United States Postal Service revealed the designs of five new nondenominated (55¢) commemorative forever stamps that will be issued later this year in recognition of innovation in the scientific fields of computing, biomedicine, genome sequencing, robotics and solar technology.

Each of the five stamps features the letters of the word “INNOVATION” interconnecting in a jumble-like arrangement that begins in the top left corner with the letter “I” and ends in the bottom right corner with the letter “N.”

The background of each stamp design shows a detail of a photograph related to the respective scientific field celebrated on the stamp.

According to the Postal Service, the Innovation stamps will be issued in a pane 20. They were designed by art director Antonio Alcala.

“Additional details, including the date these new Forever stamps will be available to purchase, will be announced soon,” the Postal Service said.

