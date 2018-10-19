USPS reveals Wreath set for 2019 Holiday stamp issue

Sep 23, 2019, 4 PM

Four United States forever stamps showing floral holiday wreaths set against front doors will be issued this fall in double-sided panes of 20.

By Michael Baadke

A set of United States forever stamps celebrating wreaths will be issued for the 2019 holiday season.

The Holiday Wreaths set of four nondenominated (55¢) forever stamps will be issued “later this fall, providing plenty of time for mailing greeting cards,” the U.S. Postal Service announced Sept. 23.

It is the first official mention of new U.S. holiday stamps for 2019. The stamps will be issued in double-sided panes of 20, which the Postal Service identifies as a booklet.

“Inspired by the holiday decorating traditions of early America, the four wreaths featured on these stamps are classic yet contemporary,” according to the Postal Service. “Their designs create feelings of warmth and welcome.”

The four designs each show a different round wreath set against a front door painted in either red or white.

The wreaths were designed by floral artist Laura Dowling and photographed by Kevin Allen. USPS art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamps.

The U.S. Postal Service provided descriptions for the four designs.

“(Top left) The ribbon leaf wreath is inspired by French floral art. Aspidistra leaves, folded and manipulated to resemble ribbons, create a long-lasting wreath.

“(Top right) Gilded pinecones and magnolia pods grace the wreath trimmed with cranberry red ribbon.

“(Lower left) Red and gold ribbon adorns the wreath made from gilded dried hydrangea, eucalyptus and nandina foliage, red berries, and small ornaments.

“(Lower right) The woodland bush ivy and red winterberry wreath presents a classic red and green palette.”

Wreaths are popular holiday decorations during the Christmas season, and for that reason have also been featured prominently on several previous U.S. stamps, including the 32¢ Wreaths set of four designs issued Oct. 15, 1998 (Scott 3245-3252).

