USPS package revenue comes at cost, Star Trek stamps on the way: Week’s Most Read

Apr 27, 2021, 2 PM

This week's top post dug into the third quarter financial report from the United States Postal Service, which noted strong revenue growth from package mail, while also showing that the costs of delivering packages are “substantially higher” than transport

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Monday Morning Brief | Rio 2016 Summer Olympics: Linn’s Stamp News editorial director Donna Houseman reports on the “instant” stamps from Australia and New Zealand honoring Olympic medalists and discusses previous Olympic stamps.

4. A pair of countries are issuing stamps to honor their Rio 2016 medalists: As mentioned above, such stamps are often referred to as “instant” stamps and usually go on sale to the public the day after an Olympic win.

3. The U.S. stamps that prove bold predictions for the future were wrong: John Hotchner looks at United States stamps that illustrate the folly of prediction and pronouncements that turned out to be wrong.

2. Star Trek forever stamps: When they will beam into United States post offices: The series commemorates the 50th anniversary of the original Star Trek television series.

1. USPS revenues from package mail continue to grow, along with costs: How much would package revenues have had to increase in fiscal year 2015 to make up for that year’s lost first-class mail revenues?

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our free newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter