USPS reveals stamp designs for 2018: Week's Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 3 AM

Here are a selection of various stamps that the USPS will be offering in 2018.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Mourning W. Marvin Watson Jr., 1924-2017: Appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, Watson was one of the president’s confidants and his former chief of staff before becoming chief.

4. Here are some Cinderella mysteries for your holiday consumption: If you can provide information to better identify either the Father Christmas or Haverty’s label, drop John Hotchner a note.

3. U.S. stamp error newly authenticated after 22 years; horizontal die cuts missing from 1995 32¢ Pink Rose: DeLaney’s error panes show plate No. S444 printed on the selvage strip directly below the top nine stamps on the pane.

2. Postal Service severing ties with overseas agents: The decision to eliminate the overseas sales agents is the second recent decision the USPS has made affecting sales to foreign customers.

1. USPS reveals a number of 2018 U.S. stamps: The United States Postal Service has announced a number of stamps it plans to issue in 2018.

