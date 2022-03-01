USPS temporarily suspends mail service to Russia

Mar 10, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service announced March 9 that it is temporarily suspending international mail service to Russia effective March 11.

According to the USPS, the service suspension is “due to unavailable transportation as a result of widespread cancellations and restrictions” within Russia.

Affected services include international first-class mail, Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, international first-class packages, international Priority Airmail, international Surface Air Lift and M-Bag items, the Postal Service said.

Military and diplomatic mail sent to Russia will not be affected by the service suspension.

“For already deposited items Postal Service International Service Center (ISC) employees will endorse the items as ‘Mail Service Suspended — Return to Sender’ and then place them in the mail stream for return,” the USPS said.

“The Postal Service is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update customers until the situation returns to normal.”

