USPS to raise shipping costs by 3 percent on Jan. 9

Nov 11, 2021, 3 PM

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

The United States Postal Service has announced plans to increase shipping prices by about 3.1 percent effective Jan. 9.

The increases have been approved by the agency’s board of governors, but they also must be endorsed by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

In a Nov. 10 press release, the USPS said the rates for shipping would increase by roughly 3.1 percent for Priority Mail service and 3.1 percent for Priority Mail Express service.

“The Governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue,” the Postal Service said in the release.

Unlike other postal products, the prices for competitive products are “primarily adjusted according to market conditions,” the USPS said.

The change will boost the price of the small flat-rate box to $9.45 from $8.45. Medium boxes will rise to $16.10 from $15.50, and large boxes will drop to $21.50 from $21.90.

Prices for flat-rate envelopes will rise to $8.95 from $7.95. Legal-size envelopes will rise to $9.25 from $8.25, and padded envelopes will increase to $9.65 from $8.55.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter