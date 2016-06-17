Dozens of U.S. stamps debut at WSS, APS election results reported: Week’s Most Read

Jun 17, 2016, 3 AM

The week's top post on Linns.com focused on the many new U.S. stamps that had first-day ceremonies during World Stamp Show-NY 2016, including the Pluto — Explored! stamps and the Views of Our Planets stamps.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Louisiana Purchase stamp features underrated president: Tip of the Week: His first appearance on a U.S. postage stamp recognized his role in negotiating the Louisiana Purchase from France rather than his service as president.

4. Spelling error leads to two versions of new Czech Republic sheet: The first sheet was issued May 4, and on the next day, Czech Post reported the mistake, adding that the souvenir sheet would be withdrawn from sale and a new version produced.

3. Which exhibit took top honors at World Stamp Show-NY 2016?: The winning exhibition was from a Costa Rican collector whose exhibit was titled, “Panama: First Issues as a State of Colombia and their Forerunners.”

2. Monday Morning Brief | American Philatelic Society election results: Editorial director Donna Houseman reports on the results of the recent APS election, including the winner of the office of president.

1. Just how many stamps did USPS issue at World Stamp Show-NY 2016?: World Stamp Show-NY 2016 had plenty of everything for the stamp collector, and that included first-day ceremonies sponsored by the United States Postal Service.

