USS Fort Lauderdale coat of arms featured on July 30 postmark

The USS Fort Lauderdale commissioning postmark includes symbols from the U.S. Navy, an alligator, and palm trees representing Fort Lauderdale.

A postmark has been used for the commissioning of the United States Navy’s newest amphibious transport dock ship, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28).

Amphibious transport dock ships, also called landing platform docks, are warships that embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.

The pictorial postmark displays the ship’s coat of arms, which contains a shield, swords, an alligator and the “Together We Fight” motto.

The ship’s Facebook page shares the story behind the symbolism of this crest. The shield includes a fort with palm tree columns, a design taken from historical markers used throughout the city of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to denote points of interest. The three palms represent the city’s original three forts.

A trident symbolizes the USS Fort Lauderdale’s ability to strike from the sea. The alligator stands for the “Gator Navy,” a class of Navy ships, including landing platform docks, designed to support Marine Corps operations.

The four swords situated behind the shield are a U.S. Navy officer’s sword, Marine Corps officer’s Mameluke sword, Navy chief petty officer’s cutlass and a Marine Corps noncommissioned officer’s sword.

The USS Fort Lauderdale was commissioned July 30 in Fort Lauderdale. Speakers at the ceremony included Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy; Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding; Gen. Eric Smith, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; Dean Trantlis, mayor of Fort Lauderdale; and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The ceremony marked the official transition of the USS Fort Lauderdale into the fleet and ended a weeklong series of events celebrating the vessel and its namesake city.

USS Fort Lauderdale is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: USS FORT LAUDERDALE COMMISSIONING Station, Postmaster, 1900 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33310, July 30.

