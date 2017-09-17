A valuable Presidential stamp, Paris issues 2024 Olympics stamp: Week’s Most Read

Apr 29, 2021, 3 AM

Our tip of the week was the United States $1 Woodrow Wilson stamp printed in error on paper watermarked “USIR.” This variety is scarce, and offers some value to collectors who enjoy the Presidential series. This tip was the week’s most read post on Linns.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Vive la France! Paris to host 2024 Olympics: Almost immediately after Paris was selected, France’s La Poste issued an overprinted sheet of stamps in celebration.

4. U.S. Christmas Carols set of four to be issued Oct. 5 at ASDA show in New York City: The nondenominated (49¢) forever stamps each depict a scene and a phrase evoking one of four Christmas songs.

3. 45 years and counting: a brief history of Amos-owned Linn’s and Scott catalogs: When Donna Houseman began her journey with Amos Media in 1972, the company was named Sidney Printing and Publishing Co.

2. Stamps without a name: Luxembourg Europa issue removed from sale: While writing a review about China-related stamps issued in 2017 by different countries, Dingguo Dai noticed that these two stamps had no country name on them.

1. The subtle feature of this $1 Woodrow Wilson stamp makes it worth the hunt: Henry Gitner and Rick Miller last tipped this stamp in the Nov. 29, 2010, Stamp Market Tips. It is time to revisit it.

