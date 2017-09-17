US Stamps
A valuable Presidential stamp, Paris issues 2024 Olympics stamp: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Vive la France! Paris to host 2024 Olympics: Almost immediately after Paris was selected, France’s La Poste issued an overprinted sheet of stamps in celebration.
4. U.S. Christmas Carols set of four to be issued Oct. 5 at ASDA show in New York City: The nondenominated (49¢) forever stamps each depict a scene and a phrase evoking one of four Christmas songs.
3. 45 years and counting: a brief history of Amos-owned Linn’s and Scott catalogs: When Donna Houseman began her journey with Amos Media in 1972, the company was named Sidney Printing and Publishing Co.
2. Stamps without a name: Luxembourg Europa issue removed from sale: While writing a review about China-related stamps issued in 2017 by different countries, Dingguo Dai noticed that these two stamps had no country name on them.
1. The subtle feature of this $1 Woodrow Wilson stamp makes it worth the hunt: Henry Gitner and Rick Miller last tipped this stamp in the Nov. 29, 2010, Stamp Market Tips. It is time to revisit it.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction