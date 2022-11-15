Vance Auctions of Canada celebrates milestone

Nov 27, 2022, 9 AM

Vance Auctions Ltd. celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Shown here is a photograph of its start with a full-page ad in Linn’s Nov. 9, 1972, issue.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Longevity in philately is commonplace in both business and collecting. Once any of us discover this hobby, we stick with it, pun not intended.

During a recent phone call to the Linn’s office, Vance Carmichael, president of Vance Auctions Ltd. of Smithville, Ontario, Canada, shared welcome news of the company’s 50th anniversary.

I enjoyed hearing that the company got its start through a full-page ad in Linn’s. Pictured nearby is a photograph of the Nov. 9, 1972, issue of Linn’s that included the full-page advertisement by Vance Auctions Ltd. for its auction by mail.

Carmichael said, “We are very grateful to Linn’s for helping to grow our business over the years.”

That first ad showcased collections and mixed lots ranging from Afghanistan to Venezuela, foreign stamps, United States, United Nations, Canada and provinces, and Great Britain and colonies.

This third-generation company has a staff of about 15 full-time employees.

To celebrate the anniversary, during the company’s November 2022 sale, 250 bidders were given a Vance Auctions collector’s mug.

For more information on Vance Auctions Ltd., visit its website.

