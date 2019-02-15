Varieties of Colombia’s 1889 1-centavo Santander stamp: Inside Linn’s

Mar 8, 2019, 9 AM

Two design types of the 1889 Colombia – Santander 1-centavo blue stamp. The type A variety at left is on white translucent paper. The type B stamp is pictured at right.

By Molly Goad

The March 25 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, March 11. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, March 9. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Varieties of Colombia’s 1889 1-centavo Santander stamp

“The stamps of Santander are often neglected, even by some collectors of Colombia like me,” Stamps of Latin America columnist Thomas P. Myers writes. “Recently I have been looking at Santander’s stamps more closely.” In this issue, Myers takes a look at the two design types of the 1-centavo blue stamp of the 1889 issue.

Postal history journal offers research features and more

Perola Maria Goldfeder Borges de Castro contributed an article in the October issue of the Postal History Journal that looks at “the postal system’s role in the formation of territory, markets and statehood in 19th century Brazil.” This and other highlights from the journal are shared in this week’s Linn’s.

Kitchen Table Philately: variety of mint, used stamps

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture from BWSM (California). He begins his analysis: “I liked BWSM’s advertisement offering to send foreign stamps with a total Scott catalog value of $120 for $10, plus the stamps were to be valued at $1 or more each.” Read the full review in this issue.

