Variety abounds in Kelleher’s Flagship sale March 30-April 2

This United States 1861 3¢ rose Washington stamp pair, unused and imperforate horizontally, will be offered during the March 30-April 2 auction by Daniel F. Kelleher.

By Michael Baadke

The Daniel F. Kelleher March 30-April 2 Flagship auction presents a broad range of stamps and covers beginning on Tuesday, March 30, with British Commonwealth, Europe and colonies, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

The next three days bring out United States material, with postal history, stamps, essays and proofs, and including Confederate States, possessions and United Nations.

Numerous unusual varieties are found in this sale, both in the worldwide material and among the U.S. offerings.

As an example, the auction includes the 1882 3-stotinki orange and yellow Lion of Bulgaria stamp with the background yellow inverted (Scott 12a). The stamp has lightly hinged original gum, and Kelleher adds that it is believed to be the only unused example of the invert.

Another invert, the well-known U.S. 1901 1¢ green and black Steamship from the Pan-American Exposition issue with center inverted (Scott 294a), is offered unused with disturbed original gum.

The auction also features an early U.S. perforation variety, the 1861 3¢ rose Washington as a vertical pair imperforate horizontally (Scott 65d).

Kelleher describes the pair as “post office fresh with good color and details, sound and incredibly well-centered.”

With a 2019 Professional Stamp Experts certificate graded XF90, the pair opens with a bid of $6,000 against an estimate of $10,000 to $15,000.

For additional information, view the auction online or contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.

