Variety on 2016 duck stamp might be worth looking for

Feb 25, 2021, 8 AM

An unusual printing variety on the 2016 federal duck stamp recently sold for a premium on eBay. An outlined circle of color can be seen just to the left of the dollar sign near the upper left corner.

By Michael Baadke

An unusual printing variety on the 2016 United States $25 Trumpeter Swans federal duck stamp (Scott RW83) recently sold for $125 on the eBay online commerce platform, and there might be others like it in collections.

Rita Dumaine of Sam Houston Philatelics alerted Linn’s Stamp News to the variety, described as the Purple Moon variety in the eBay listing.

The listing reports that four examples are known with this variety, a small circle of color outlined in white that is positioned just to the left of the dollar sign near the upper left corner of the design.

The example sold by Sam Houston is the duck stamp equivalent of a plate number single, with attached margin selvage showing four duck silhouettes, each one printed in one of the four process colors used to print the stamp.

Although the variety is not an error and therefore not expected to be listed in the Scott catalog, it is the type of distinctive printing freak that specialist collectors enjoy seeking out.

