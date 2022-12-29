Vasseur Newfoundland airmail collection in Jan. 25 Cherrystone auction

Jan 5, 2023, 1 PM

Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers’ Jan. 25 sale of the Jean-Claude Vasseur collection of 1919-39 Newfoundland airmail includes this 1919 flight cover from Newfoundland to London that was carried aboard the Martinsyde Raymor.

By Charles Snee

Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers will offer the Jean-Claude Vasseur collection of 1919-39 Newfoundland airmail during a sale to be held Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at its gallery in Teaneck, N.J.

“We are pleased to present the award-winning collection assembled by Jean-Claude Vasseur, author of ‘Newfoundland Air Mails 1919/1939’ published in 2015,” Cherrystone said.

Among the numerous impressive covers in the Vasseur collection is an April 19, 1919, flight cover that was carried aboard the Martinsyde Raymor. The cover is franked with a 3¢ red brown Caribou with a manuscript “Aerial Atlantic Mail JAR” (Newfoundland Scott C1a). The “JAR” represents the initials of Postmaster General J. Alex Robinson. A manuscript endorsement up the left side of the cover reads, “Per Aeroplane Raymor NF [Newfoundland] to Britain, by Major Morgan and F.P. Raynham.” Additional docketing on the front indicates that the cover was received in London in early January 1920.

In its description of the cover, Cherrystone explains why the cover took so long to reach its destination:

“Shortly after the Hawker-Grieve flight left Newfoundland, another attempt was made by Frederick Raynham [pilot] and C.F.W. Morgan [navigator].

“They took off from Quidi Vidi, Newfoundland, traveled a few hundred yards, and then crashed into the ocean. Another attempt was made in July, with the same results. The mail from these flights was recovered and transported to England by ship.”

Cherrystone is offering this Newfoundland 1919 Raymor flight cover with a starting bid of $9,500.

The catalog for the Jan. 25 sale of the Vasseur Newfoundland airmail collection can be viewed and is available for download on the Cherrystone website, with online bidding options available.

Information also is available from Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers, 300 Frank W. Burr Blvd., Second Floor, Box 35, Teaneck, NJ 07666.

