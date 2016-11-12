Vatican City stamp celebrates Pope Francis’ 80th birthday

Apr 30, 2021, 1 AM

Vatican City issued a pane of four stamps, all with the same design, Nov. 17 to honor the 80th birthday of Pope Francis.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born Dec. 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Italian immigrants Mario and Regina Sivori Bergoglio, was elected pope March 13, 2013.

The Lowe-Martin Group of Canada printed the stamp in panes of four. Spanish painter Raul Berzosa designed the stamp and the pane. The selvage shows a view of the Vatican and the papal coat of arms.

The stamp depicts Berzosa’s painting of the pope giving a blessing. Our Lady of Lujan, patroness of Argentina, is shown in the background. According to the Vatican City Philatelic and Numismatic Office, the choice of colors for the issue represents both Argentina’s blue and white flag, and Vatican City’s yellow and white flag.

The address is Philatelic and Numismatic Office, Governatorato, 00120 Vatican City.