World Stamps
Vatican City stamp celebrates Pope Francis’ 80th birthday
Vatican City issued a €1 commemorative stamp Nov. 17 to celebrate the 80th birthday of Pope Francis.
Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born Dec. 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Italian immigrants Mario and Regina Sivori Bergoglio, was elected pope March 13, 2013.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The Lowe-Martin Group of Canada printed the stamp in panes of four. Spanish painter Raul Berzosa designed the stamp and the pane. The selvage shows a view of the Vatican and the papal coat of arms.
The stamp depicts Berzosa’s painting of the pope giving a blessing. Our Lady of Lujan, patroness of Argentina, is shown in the background. According to the Vatican City Philatelic and Numismatic Office, the choice of colors for the issue represents both Argentina’s blue and white flag, and Vatican City’s yellow and white flag.
The address is Philatelic and Numismatic Office, Governatorato, 00120 Vatican City.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction