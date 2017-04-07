ATA executive director Vera Felts named 2017 Distinguished Topical Philatelist

May 3, 2021, 5 AM

Vera Felts, the American Topical Association’s executive director, has been named as the 2017 recipient of the Distinguished Topical Philatelist award. She will receive the award June 24.

Felts has served as the ATA’s executive director since 2009.

In announcing this award, the ATA said, “Felts has brought innovation and a positive attitude to the office and many of the organization’s programs.”

According to the ATA, she spearheaded the ambassador program that brought in hundreds of new ATA members, and she managed the transition to a new topical checklist database.

In other areas of the hobby, Felts founded a youth stamp club at the Science Center in Carbondale, Ill., in 1999. She has edited the newsletter of the Southern Illinois Stamp Club for the last 15 years, and cofounded the club’s Sirpex local show.

A life member of the American Philatelic Society, she coordinated its newsletter exchange for eight years.

The ATA’s highest honor, the Distinguished Topical Philatelist award has been presented each year since 1952.

Felts will receive the award at the June 24 banquet of the National Topical Stamp Show. The show will take place June 23-25 at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport, Milwaukee, Wis.

For more information about the ATA, visit its website.