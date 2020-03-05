Videos connect and teach stamp collectors

Mar 26, 2020, 2 PM

The Collector’s Club of New York is promoting some of its recorded talks on its website. A screen capture from Chip Gliedman’s March 6, 2019, presentation titled “Rupert’s Land and Red River Mails” is shown.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Many stamp hobby organizations are finding ways to connect with members digitally during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, and an increase in video content and video chats within the stamp collecting community was noted at the end of March.

The American Philatelic Society is posting videos to its YouTube channel that weren’t previously available. The society also is hosting video chats where anyone can participate. A schedule of those chats and how to access them can be found on the APS website on its news page.

Some other stamp societies are meeting through video conferences and have been sharing information about these meetings by email and Facebook.

What a great venue video conferences are for collectors to connect, not just during this moment, but as a tool that could become a regular staple to stamp clubs.

In another example, the Collector’s Club of New York canceled all of its in-person meetings through June, but is encouraging members to review videos of past meetings in the members’ section of the club’s website. In an email to members, president Lawrence Haber said, “We have an extremely extensive video catalog of past meetings.”

While the club regularly records its talks and makes them available to members only, it also offers free access to a presentation via the home page with the subject rotating frequently.

