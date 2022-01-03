Vietnam issues Year of the Cat Lunar New Year stamps

Dec 13, 2022, 12 PM

Vietnam issued stamps for the Year of the Cat on Dec. 1. In the Vietnamese zodiac, the cat replaces the rabbit used in the Chinese zodiac.

By Linn’s Staff

On Dec. 1, Vietnam issued two stamps in celebration of the 2023 Lunar New Year.

The stamps feature illustrations of cats. In Vietnam, 2023 is the Year of the Cat; in the Vietnamese zodiac, the cat replaces the rabbit used in the Chinese zodiac.

The Vietnamese zodiac follows the Chinese zodiac for much of the remaining 11 years of the lunar cycle, although Vietnam replaces the ox with a water buffalo.

Artist Nguyen Quang Vinh designed the stamps, which are denominated 4,000 dong and 15,000d. A souvenir sheet included with the issue contains an additional stamp denominated 15,000d.

The stamps can be ordered online from the Vietnam Stamps Co.

