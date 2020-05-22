World Stamps
Virtual Stampex show planned for fall
By Linn’s Staff
The Philatelic Traders’ Society has announced that London’s autumn Stampex show scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3 has been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and will be replaced by an online, virtual Stampex event.
According to the Philatelic Traders’ Society, the virtual event will allow online visitors to shop for stamps, meet society members and attend Stampex talks.
To sign up for the newsletter for this virtual stamp show, visit the webpage www.stampexinternational.co.uk/signup.html.
