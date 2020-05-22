World Stamps

Virtual Stampex show planned for fall

May 23, 2020, 8 AM
London’s autumn Stampex show originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3 has been replaced by an online, virtual Stampex event.

By Linn’s Staff

The Philatelic Traders’ Society has announced that London’s autumn Stampex show scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3 has been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and will be replaced by an online, virtual Stampex event.

According to the Philatelic Traders’ Society, the virtual event will allow online visitors to shop for stamps, meet society members and attend Stampex talks.

To sign up for the newsletter for this virtual stamp show, visit the webpage www.stampexinternational.co.uk/signup.html.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Stamps

May 22, 2020, 11 AM

Coronavirus concerns cancel Great American Stamp Show

US Stamps

Mar 13, 2020, 2 PM

Coronavirus outbreak prompts cancellation, postponement of stamp shows

US Stamps

May 10, 2020, 9 AM

Wilkinsburg club issues spoof souvenir sheets for canceled 70th anniversary show

Headlines