Virtual Stampex show to return in May

Jan 31, 2023, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Philatelic Traders’ Society announced Jan. 24 that the virtual Stampex show will return this year on May 4-6.

The Philatelic Traders’ Society, Great Britain’s association for stamp dealers, timed the event to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and the anniversary of the May 6, 1840, issuance of the Penny Black (Scott 1).

Stampex will host over 50 dealer booths, an exhibiting experience and a series of talks during its 72-hour run.

This year’s show also will include a new matchmaking tool that allows attendees to meet and video chat with collectors and dealers. In addition, the show will offer live philatelic roundtables giving visitors a chance to connect on popular topics.

Improved technology will allow visitors to move seamlessly around the fully integrated virtual event.

Stampex will be available via an app for easier use on a smartphone or tablet, and collectors around the globe can connect via live chat and video calling. A virtual briefcase will enable visitors to email catalogs, information packs and price lists to themselves.

Registration for the event will open soon, the Philatelic Traders’ Society said. Updates will be posted on social media and in the show’s newsletter available for subscription on the show’s website.

The 2020 and 2021 virtual Stampex shows attracted over 8,000 unique visitors from over 100 countries, the Philatelic Traders’ Society said.

The society will present an in-person Stampex show Sept. 27-30 at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St., Islington, London, England.

For more information about the virtual show, contact the Philatelic Traders’ Society public relations and marketing lead Isobel Klempka by email at isobel@thepts.net.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter