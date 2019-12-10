Voices of the Harlem Renaissance first-day ceremony canceled

Apr 15, 2020, 1 PM

The Voices of the Harlem Renaissance stamps were scheduled to be issued May 21 in New York City.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has canceled the May 21 first-day ceremony for the Voices of the Harlem Renaissance commemorative forever stamps due to social distancing guidance during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The four forever stamps, printed in a pane of 20 (five of each design), will be available for sale at post offices on May 21, the Postal Service said in an April 15 press release.

“A follow-up announcement for the stamps will be made prior to the release date,” the USPS said.

The stamps pay tribute to Nella Larsen, Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, Anne Spencer and Alain Locke.

