US Stamps
Voices of the Harlem Renaissance first-day ceremony canceled
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Postal Service has canceled the May 21 first-day ceremony for the Voices of the Harlem Renaissance commemorative forever stamps due to social distancing guidance during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The stamps were scheduled to be issued in New York City.
The four forever stamps, printed in a pane of 20 (five of each design), will be available for sale at post offices on May 21, the Postal Service said in an April 15 press release.
“A follow-up announcement for the stamps will be made prior to the release date,” the USPS said.
The stamps pay tribute to Nella Larsen, Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, Anne Spencer and Alain Locke.
