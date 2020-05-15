Voices of the Harlem Renaissance live Zoom event scheduled for May 21

May 21, 2020, 8 AM

The Voices of the Harlem Renaissance stamps were scheduled to be issued May 21 in New York City.

By Molly Goad

The Ebony Society of Philatelic Events and Reflections and American Philatelic Society have joined forces to present a live Zoom event May 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time for the release of the U.S. Postal Service's Voices of the Harlem Renaissance commemorative forever stamps.

Participating in the event are stamp designer Gary Kelley, United States Postal Service acting director of stamp services William Gicker, Warachal Faison and Walter Faison Jr. of ESPER, and American Philatelic Society executive director Scott English.

In April, the Postal Service canceled the May 21 first-day ceremony in New York City due to social distancing guidance during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The new USPS stamp issue honors the era that established African Americans as a vital force in literature and the arts. The four stamps showcase portraits of Alain Locke, writer, philosopher, educator, and arts advocate; novelist Nella Larsen; Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, bibliophile and historian; and poet Anne Spencer.

To join the virtual event, log on to Zoom May 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time with the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88352795293. The meeting ID is 883 5279 5293. You can join by phone with the following U.S. numbers: (929) 205-6099 (New York), (301) 715-8592 (Germantown), (312) 626-6799 (Chicago), (669) 900-6833 (San Jose), (253) 215-8782 (Tacoma), and (346) 248-7799 (Houston); or click here to find your local number. You will be prompted to enter the meeting ID after calling in.

The four forever stamps, printed in a pane of 20 (five of each design), will be available for sale at post offices nationwide on May 21.



