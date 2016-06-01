May 4, 2021, 3 AM

Vol. 6 of the 2017 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue includes listings and values for countries of the world San (San Marino) through Z.

By Donna Houseman

Almost 5,900 value changes are recorded for Vol. 6 of the 2017 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue. Vol. 6 spans countries of the world San-Z, and with its publication the 2017 season for the Scott Standard catalogs draws to a close and work begins on the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers and the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940.

Trinidad and Tobago received a full line-by-line review, resulting in more than 1,100 value changes. The changes among the classic issues show mostly increases. Downward movement is reflected in values for stamps issued from the 1940s through the 1980s. Overall, values increase for stamps issued during the past 10 years. For example, the set of two sheets of 10 issued for the London 2010 Festival of Stamps (Scott 848-849) moves from $21.50 both mint and used to $22.50 both ways. The 1915 1-penny scarlet semipostal (B2) increases from $2.25 both unused and used to $3.50 unused and $5 used.

For Trinidad, 128 value changes were made, and each of these reflect increases. The 1876 1-shilling orange-yellow Britannia stamp (Scott 61) jumps from $150 unused to $165 and from $4.50 used to $5. The 1882 1-penny carmine surcharged “HALFPENNY” in black (Scott 64) increases from $65 unused to $77.50 and from $2.50 used to $2.75.

More than 55 changes were made for the island of Tobago. Each of the changes is an increase in value. The 1896 ½-penny on 4d lilac and rose stamp (Scott 31) moves from $100 unused to $110 and from $55 used to $57.50.

Almost 150 value changes were made to the listings for Spain, with mixed results. The 1850 6-real blue (Scott 4) sees a modest increase, from $3,750 unused to $4,000. Similarly, Scott 7, the 12-cuarto lilac, rises from $7,000 unused to $7,500. The 2r vermilion of 1853 (21) drops from $15,000 unused and $2,500 used to $14,000 and $2,000, respectively. The set, never-hinged value for Spain’s first set of semipostal stamps (B1-B13) increases from $260 to $300.

The value changes for Uruguay exceed 2,100 in the 2017 Vol. 6. Decreases are predominant among the stamps issued from 1960 through the 1980s. Scattered decreases are found among the stamps issued in the 1990s. From 2000 on, the changes are mostly increases. The 1977 sheet of two 5-peso stamps honoring the Espamer 77 philatelic exhibition (Scott 986) falls from $6.50 unused and used to $5 in both conditions. The 2001 11p block of four featuring varieties of roses (1915) rises from $10 unused and used to $12 both ways. The 2001 set of two Christmas stamps (1936-1937) jumps from $7 unused and used to $10 both ways. The 2002 12p block of four honoring St. Josemaria Escriva de Balaguer (1942) sees an increase from $10 unused and used to $14 in both conditions.

Almost 200 value changes were made among San Marino’s listings. Most changes were downward, reflecting a weaker market.

Among the 123 value changes for Sierra Leone, the £5 gray-green and orange of the 1921-27 series on chalky paper (Scott 139) increases from $2,750 unused to $3,000 and from $4,000 used to $4,250.

Of the almost 200 value changes in Turkey, most are increases. Scott 123a, the impeforate variety of the 1905 2½-piaster red-violet, jumps from $11 unused to $20 and from $9 used to $18. Scott B11b, the double overprint variety with one overprint inverted, soars from $5 unused and used to $20 both ways. The same is true for No. B15a, the double overprint variety. An unused value of $90 has been added to the 1893-98 tete-beche pair of the 2pi brown-orange (P33). This variety was previously listed without a value.

The 1867 6-penny gray-black (Scott 2) of Turks Islands rises from $110 unused to $125. The 2p horizontal pair, imperf between variety of the 1879 2p dull red (5a) moves upward, from $26,000 unused to $28,000.

More increases than decreases are found among the 70 value changes for South West Africa stamps. Scott 13, the 1923 5-shilling blue with setting II (overprint spaced 9½ millimeters to 10mm), moves up from $160 unused to $175. The used value remains at $300. The 1930 ½-penny blue-green and black in a pair (one with English inscriptions and one with Afrikaans), Scott106, increases from $15 unused to $25 and from $37.50 used to $50. The 1d carmine-rose and black in a pair (107) rises from $10 unused to $16. The used value remains at $30.

The 80 value changes in Thrace are a mix of ups and downs. The used values for the first issue (Scott 1-4) show small increases, while the unused values slide downward. The 10-lepta on 20 para (Scott 1) falls from $45 unused to $40, but increases from $45 used to $50. The 25-lepta on 10pa (2) and 25-lepta on 20pa (3) slide from $67.50 each unused to $65, but rise from $70 to $72.50 each used. The 25-lepta on 1 piaster (4) is down from $110 unused to $95, but jumps from $115 used to $120.

Several increases can be found among the 50 value changes in Zanzibar, particularly in the classic era. The 1895-96 1-rupee carmine-rose and green stamp (Scott 13) rises from $30 used to $50. The 1896 1-anna carmine (33) jumps from $42.50 to $47.50.

Increases are the norm among the 89 changes for Yugoslavia. The first airmail set (Scott C1-C5) increases from $8.50 in never-hinged condition to $9.50. The 1953 300-dinar airmail stamp (C55) soars from $175 unused and used to $190 both ways.

A mixed bag of value changes are sprinkled throughout Sweden. Unused values increase for booklet panes of the 1935 set commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Swedish Parliament. No. 239a jumps from $55 to $100; No. 240a, from $60 to $110; and No. 241a, from $125 to $200. Several set, never-hinged values were added to Sweden this year.

More than 200 value changes were made among the Slovakia listings, resulting in more downs than ups.

Among the Turkey in Asia listings, the 1922 500-piaster high denomination representing the Declaration of Faith from the Koran jumps from $125 unused to $145 and from $27.50 used to $32.50.

Editorial Enhancements

Two varieties were added to Saseno. A double overprint variety is now listed as Scott 1a with a dash in the unused column. A vertical overprint variety has been added as No. 8b for the 1-lire brown and green. The variety is valued at $175 unused.

Among the South Russia listings, an inverted surcharge variety was added as Scott 27c to the 1918-20 10-ruble on 15-kopeck red-brown and deep blue (Scott 27). The newly listed variety is valued at $100 unused.

A new variety was added as Somalia No. 98b. The inscription “Tripolitania” is inverted. The new listing is valued at $525 unused.

A horizontal pair, imperf between variety was added as Scott 54a to the 1887 1-penny carmine of Turks Islands.

As always, we encourage you to pay special attention to the Number Additions, Deletions & Changes found in each volume of the Scott catalogs.

