Volunteers needed for World Stamp Show-NY 2016

Apr 27, 2021, 10 AM

World Stamp Show-NY 2016 has recruited more than 125 volunteers to assist at the eight-day show that opens May 28 in New York City. Many more volunteers are needed. There are more than 50 different types of volunteer positions available.

More than 125 people have signed up to serve as volunteers at World Stamp Show-NY 2016, but many more are needed, according to Mark Butterline, the show’s volunteer chairman.

WSS-NY 2016 will take place May 28-June 4 in New York City at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St. (at 12th Avenue).

Butterline estimated that about 500 volunteers are needed, adding that approximately that number served at the last international exhibition in United States, held in 2006 in Washington, D.C.

Connect with Linn's Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram

There are more than 50 different types of volunteer positions available for WSS-NY 2016, including people to mount the exhibits, librarians for the literature room, show admission specialists, foreign language translators, and information booth greeters.

A directory of volunteer opportunities, a volunteer handbook, and other related information can be found by visiting the WSS-NY2016 website and clicking on the prominent “Volunteer Opportunities” link. An application to sign up to be a volunteer also is included.

Questions or comments can be directed to the volunteer chairman at Mark.Butterline@ny2016.org.