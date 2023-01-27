Walsh and Moore win 2022 Pratt award

Feb 8, 2023, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

On Feb. 1, the Collectors Club of Chicago announced John M. Walsh and Robin J. Moore as the shared winners of the 2022 Pratt award, the annual prize for the best-judged writing related to the philately of Newfoundland.

Walsh and Moore, both of Newfoundland, Canada, co-authored “Newfoundland: Further Exciting Discovery and Findings in Design Sizes of Perkins Bacon & Co.” for the October 2022 issue of Maple Leaves, the official publication of the Canadian Philatelic Society of Great Britain.

A Pratt award committee judged the article to be comprehensive, pictorial, informative and a collector’s resource, the Collectors Club of Chicago said.

The Collectors Club of Chicago awards a $1,000 honorarium to winners of this prize.

Established in 1997, the award is named for Col. Robert H. Pratt, the pre-eminent Newfoundland stamp and postal history collector, researcher and author.

Submissions for the Collectors Club of Chicago Pratt award can be sent to Pratt award chairperson Alexis Y. Kneeland at the Cabeen House of the Collectors Club of Chicago, 1029 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60610-2803.

