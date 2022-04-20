Postal Updates
Walt Disney’s hometown museum welcomes fan club with postmark
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The Walt Disney Hometown Museum in Marceline, Mo., has sponsored a postmark featuring an image of Walt’s barn.
Disney spent part of his childhood years in this small Missouri town, which became the inspiration for Main Street, U.S.A. at Disney theme parks.
The cancel date of May 14 coincided with a special event for D23 (the official Disney fan club) gold members. Attendees could explore the Walt Disney Hometown Museum; visit Walt Disney Elementary School; stroll down the original Main Street, U.S.A.; have dinner outside Disney’s former family farm; see the children’s auto ride donated from Disneyland in the mid-1960s; and stop by the Marceline post office.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: WALT DISNEY HOMETOWN MUSEUM Station, Postmaster, 120 E. Ritchie Ave., Marceline, MO 64658-9998, May 14.
