ArtCraft FDCs discontinued, U.S. stamp eclipses $20 denomination: Week's Most Read

Apr 29, 2021

This week's top story on Linns.com centers on Washington Stamp Exchange's announcement that the ArtCraft line of first-day covers produced since 1939 has been discontinued.

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. USPS abandons quest to end Saturday mail delivery: Lawmakers told postal officials the request to move to five days of delivery a week was “a politically difficult hurdle to overcome.”

4. Born Jan. 26: Paul Newman: The United States Paul Newman forever stamp (Scott 5020) was issued Sept. 18, 2015. It paid tribute to the actor and philanthropist who died in 2008.

3. Candidates for every position in APS election in May: The American Philatelic Society officer elections will see competing candidates for every position among the officers and directors-at-large.

2. Columbia River Gorge stamp eclipses $20 denomination mark: The issue marks the first time the United States Postal Service has produced a postage stamp with such a high denomination.

1. Washington Stamp Exchange discontinues ArtCraft FDCs: After producing the covers for more than 76 years, the company said in a statement that “the decreasing volume of sales could no longer sustain the high costs of production.”

