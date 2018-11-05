Washington Stamp Exchange to close: Week’s Most Read

Nov 9, 2018, 3 AM

An ArtCraft cacheted first-day cover for the 44¢ airmail stamp issued Feb. 15, 1985, for the 50th anniversary of the first trans-Pacific airmail service. Washington Stamp Exchange, which produced ArtCraft covers, White Ace albums and more, has announced i

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Looking for stamps missing colors not as simple as it might appear: An expertizer takes a look at various examples in the search to determine whether a stamp is a Scott Catalog listed error or not.

4. Tip of the week, 1901 Fast Ocean Navigation stamp: This bicolor engraved United States stamp is a real treat for the eyes.

3. Dealing with detrimental gum on Confederate States stamps: A special feature in the 2019 Scott U.S. Specialized Catalogue sheds further light on controversial gum issues related to Confederate stamps.

2. Position 49 Jenny Invert offered in Nov. 14-16 Siegel auction: The upcoming sale in New York City also includes Confederate States, Hawaii stamps and postal history, other U.S. back-of-the-book material.

1. Washington Stamp Exchange to close at year-end: The Florham Park, N.J., fixture of the stamp hobby for 85 years is closing its business at the end of 2018.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter