US Stamps
Washington Stamp Exchange to close: Week's Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Looking for stamps missing colors not as simple as it might appear: An expertizer takes a look at various examples in the search to determine whether a stamp is a Scott Catalog listed error or not.
4. Tip of the week, 1901 Fast Ocean Navigation stamp: This bicolor engraved United States stamp is a real treat for the eyes.
3. Dealing with detrimental gum on Confederate States stamps: A special feature in the 2019 Scott U.S. Specialized Catalogue sheds further light on controversial gum issues related to Confederate stamps.
2. Position 49 Jenny Invert offered in Nov. 14-16 Siegel auction: The upcoming sale in New York City also includes Confederate States, Hawaii stamps and postal history, other U.S. back-of-the-book material.
1. Washington Stamp Exchange to close at year-end: The Florham Park, N.J., fixture of the stamp hobby for 85 years is closing its business at the end of 2018.
