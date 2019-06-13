Washington state duck stamp takes top honors

Oct 10, 2019, 8 AM

Members of the National Duck Stamp Collectors Society voted the Washington state $15 Wood Ducks state duck stamp (Scott 34) as the best design and favorite stamp of 2018.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

The National Duck Stamp Collectors Society recently announced, in its Duck Tracks journal, the results of its 2018 state duck stamp poll.

State duck stamps are listed and valued in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers. According to the catalog, “These stamps are used on licenses for hunting waterfowl (ducks, geese, swans) by states and Indian reservations.”

Occasionally I spot a newspaper article publicizing the winner of one of the design competitions typically used to select the artwork shown on state duck stamps.

For those with an appreciation of birds and art, and perhaps already interested in the federal duck stamp program, these stamps are a natural progression for a new collection.

Amos Media Co. publishes annual updates for duck stamp album pages in its National album line. The pages are available through the Amos Advantage website, typically in early fall. The 2018 supplement pages are item No. 115S018.

To learn more about the National Duck Stamp Collectors Society, visit its website.

