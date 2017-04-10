Auctions
WATCH: Charles F. Shreve previews the Siegel Auction 1152 - Worldwide Stamps and Postal History
Robert A. Siegel International, in association with Charles F. Shreve, will conduct a four-day auction of worldwide stamps, postal history, and collections on April 25-28. This video gives Linn's readers a sneak peek inside some of the fascinating items in this remarkable collection. Watch above!
Robert A. Siegel International Auction Galleries' Sale 1152 features an advanced worldwide estate collection cataloging millions of dollars. Some of the unique rarities and fascinating items you will find in this sale are:
- Lot #1061 – A China 1897 1c Red Revenue on cover to the United States
- Lot #1060 – A China 1897 30c on 24c Large Dowager surcharge
- Lot #103 – A Great Britain 1890 £1 brown violet Victoria with “I.R. Official” overprint
- Lot #1601 – A Switzerland 1843 “Double Geneva” pair
- Lot #1636 – A Germany 1937 Hindenburg crash cover that was recovered by the U.S. Post Office
- Lot #939 – A 1915 $500 George V with “Specimen” overprint from Straits Settlements
- Lot #1016 – A Lombardy-Venetia 1850 30-centesimi used block of 14
- Lot #12 – A Great Britain 1841 1p red brown “A” check letter missing
- Lot #1360 – A Zanzibar 1897 2½a & 25c black on lavender
- Lot #400 – A magnificent set of Canada 1897 ½c to $5 Jubilee mint blocks of 10
Live auction to be held at 60 East 56th Street (Park/Madison), 4th Floor, New York City. Presale Viewing: April 21-24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, and by appointment. Please call 212-753-6421. To view the full auction details, check out Siegel's site.
