Wedding invitations help Bridal Veil post office stay open

Jul 8, 2022, 2 PM

Even though the tiny post office shown in this postmark no longer has a postmaster, it’s cared for by local volunteers.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Thirty miles east of Portland, Ore., along the Columbia River sits an abandoned town called Bridal Veil, a once-thriving lumber community where only a cemetery and post office remain.

The Bridal Veil Lumber Co. established the town in 1886. The mills kept the town running until 1988, when they were forced to close because of shrinking timber resources. The whole town left shortly thereafter.

Despite the exodus, the post office has remained in business and celebrates its 135th year on the postmark shown nearby.

The 10-by-10-foot wooden structure has no running water and is one of the smallest post offices in the country. It is kept in business in part by thousands of wedding invitations sent to it annually from couples seeking the Bridal Veil handstamped cancel, which often features two hearts.

The town was named after the nearby Bridal Veil Falls, a beautiful waterfall that is part of the Oregon State Park system.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: BRIDAL VEIL POST OFFICE Station, Postmaster, 1 W. Mill Road, Bridal Veil, OR 97010-9998, July 9.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter