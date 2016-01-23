2016 U.S. combo first-day covers previewed, suspicious stamp errors analyzed: Week's Most Read

Jan 23, 2016, 1 AM

Combination first-day covers need not be serious, as Lloyd De Vries explained in one of the most read Linns.com posts of the week, in which he shared the idea to combine United States 2016 Star Trek stamps with the 1986 5.5¢ Star (Route) Truck stamp of th

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Stamps galore, exhibits, seminars, more await at World Stamp Show-NY 2016: For stamp collectors in the United States and around the world, the equivalent of summiting Mt. Everest will be attending World Stamp Show-NY 2016 in New York City.

4. National Bank Note Co. pursued methods to prevent reuse of stamps: During the American Civil War, something as simple as a postage stamp would become a grave concern for the United States Post Office Department.

3. Postmaster General Brennan outlines plan for USPS financial stability: The United States Postal Service has dropped its plan to end to Saturday mail deliveries, but it wants lawmakers to keep the 49¢ stamp in place.

2. 2016 U.S. stamp program: great potential for combo first-day covers: An off-the-wall combo cover for the United States 2016 Star Trek stamps might include the 1986 5.5¢ Star (Route) Truck stamp of the Transportation series.

1. Is this 1979 Christmas stamp an error or printer's waste?: There has been suspicion ever since color-omitted errors were found on a 15¢ Santa Claus Christmas Tree Ornament stamp of 1979 that some came from printer's waste.

Connect with Linn's Stamp News: