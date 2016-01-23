US Stamps
2016 U.S. combo first-day covers previewed, suspicious stamp errors analyzed: Week's Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Stamps galore, exhibits, seminars, more await at World Stamp Show-NY 2016: For stamp collectors in the United States and around the world, the equivalent of summiting Mt. Everest will be attending World Stamp Show-NY 2016 in New York City.
4. National Bank Note Co. pursued methods to prevent reuse of stamps: During the American Civil War, something as simple as a postage stamp would become a grave concern for the United States Post Office Department.
3. Postmaster General Brennan outlines plan for USPS financial stability: The United States Postal Service has dropped its plan to end to Saturday mail deliveries, but it wants lawmakers to keep the 49¢ stamp in place.
2. 2016 U.S. stamp program: great potential for combo first-day covers: An off-the-wall combo cover for the United States 2016 Star Trek stamps might include the 1986 5.5¢ Star (Route) Truck stamp of the Transportation series.
1. Is this 1979 Christmas stamp an error or printer's waste?: There has been suspicion ever since color-omitted errors were found on a 15¢ Santa Claus Christmas Tree Ornament stamp of 1979 that some came from printer's waste.
Connect with Linn's Stamp News:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction