Cost to collect stamps drops dramatically, new section for world stamp collectors introduced: Week's Most Read

Apr 29, 2021, 9 PM

The $2 Patriotic Waves stamp was among the most expensive stamps issued in 2015. Because there were fewer high-denomination stamps in 2015, the cost to collect declined significantly, and our report about that positive development was this week's most rea

By Joe O'Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Online voting open for Linn's 2015 U.S. stamp popularity poll: Online voting in the 2015 poll closes March 4, 2016. Completed paper ballots must be postmarked by March 4, 2016.

4. U.S. Mint retreats from plan to end mail orders for coins, medals in 2016: Adam Stump, a deputy Mint director, said the Mint is "currently analyzing a policy change to discontinue the distribution of mail order forms in 2016.”

3. Revelations of who bought rare stamps among Linn’s top headlines for 2015: The year 2015 proved to be an exciting year for stamp collecting. Selecting 10 of the top stories for the year is not an easy task and is arguably a subjective process, but the following are editorial director Donna Houseman's picks for the most important stories for 2015.

2. Linn’s introduces special section for international stamp enthusiasts: Each month the International Pavilion section will offer readers the latest news and philatelic happenings in the international marketplace.

1. Cost to collect U.S. stamps drops dramatically in 2015: The total one-of-everything cost for 2015 is just over half of what it cost to obtain the new stamps issued in 2014.

Connect with Linn's Stamp News: