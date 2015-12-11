Upright Jenny Invert sheet sells at auction, new Purple Heart variety available: Week's Most Read

Dec 11, 2015, 4 AM

A pane of six of the modern United States rarity known as the upright $2 Jenny Invert stamp, expertized and graded superb 98, sold for $67,850 recently. Our report on it was this week's most read post.

By Joe O'Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Retelling Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ with stamps: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens was published Dec. 17, 1843. In the 172 years since then, the story has become a timeless classic.

4. Linn’s 2015 U.S. stamp popularity poll opens for voting: In 2015, the United States Postal Service issued 100 face-different stamps and postal stationery items. It was the smallest annual total since the 60 produced by the USPS in 1990.

3. Some examples of reused stamps are more blatant than others: Today, letters bearing reused stamps stand a much better chance of getting through undetected because the handling and processing of mail is almost entirely automated.

2. New Purple Heart variety now in post offices: A new variety of the latest United States Purple Heart forever stamp is now on sale in some U.S. post offices.

1. Graded 98 upright Jenny Invert sheet goes for $67,850 at Kelleher sale: As many as 29 or 30 of the 100 upright Jenny Invert sheets have surfaced so far, and several have been sold at auction, typically fetching around $50,000 each.

