Westpex 2022 stamp show near San Francisco

Apr 5, 2022, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Westpex will present its 62nd annual philatelic exhibition April 22-24 at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront Hotel, 1800 Old Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, Calif., a mile south of the San Francisco International Airport.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A $5 admission fee, good for all three days, will be charged. Children under the age of 15 accompanied by an adult will be admitted free.

A bourse (sales area) of 65 national and international dealers will offer stamps, postal history and supplies. A youth area will offer free stamps and supplies for young collectors. A Boy Scout merit badge program is scheduled for Sunday, April 24.

The Westpex 2022 show will celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge. A souvenir sheet of cinderellas (stamplike labels) and cacheted covers will recognize the anniversary.

Schuyler Rumsey Auctions of San Francisco will conduct its Westpex sale April 21-24 at the show hotel. Ranging from single items to large collections, the lots will be available to view before the auction.

This World Series of Philately open exhibition will feature more than 280 frames of exhibits, including participation by the United Postal Stationery Society, Western Cover Society, Hawaiian Philatelic Society and the American Philatelic Society.

Because Westpex is an APS World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Westpex 2022 single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20.

The Westpex awards banquet with a three-course dinner will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday following a 6 p.m. reception with complimentary appetizers and no-host cocktails. Tickets are $75 per person, and reservations must be received by April 18.

Numerous specialty societies, clubs and study groups will hold a variety of meetings and seminars during the three-day show. The APS will conduct its spring meeting Saturday at 9 a.m. before Westpex opens for the day.

Presentations on Friday include Michael S. Turrini on “Collecting Golden Gate Bridge,” Frederick Lawrence on “After the Siege: The Continuing Story of the Cape of Good Hope Mafeking ‘Blueprint’ Stamps,” and Harold Tuchfeld on “The Intimate Trans-Pacific Embrace: San Francisco & Hawaii 1876 - 1916.”

Saturday presentations include Gary B. Weiss on “The Top ‘Ten’ Ryukyu Covers”; Wade Saadi, Scott Trepel and Gordon Eubanks on “Three Sides of the US 1847 Issue - Purpose, Shades, Plating”; Dale Forster and Larry Maddux on “Pacific Northwest Postal History”; Richard Malmgren on “Hawaii Postal Cards”; and Steve Frumkin on “Under-researched Chinese stamp series that span the Wartime and Postwar periods.”

Also on Saturday, Steve McGill and Mike Ley will host an open forum on exhibiting, and Michael Bloom will lead a seminar titled “Bringing Philatelic Handbooks Back From the Dead.”

On Sunday, the American Helvetia Philatelic Society will present a slide show titled “Switzerland, A Panorama of Stamps and Postal Stationery.” Steve Shay will present “Pre-WWII U.S. Navy Flight Covers,” and Peter Adams will discuss “Cataloging your Special Collection.”

Westpex will follow recommendations from health authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Complete show details, along with a schedule of events, are available online.

