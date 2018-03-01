Westpex show April 27-29 in Burlingame, Calif.

Apr 28, 2021, 4 AM

The Westpex show theme is the 100th anniversary of “California Declares War on Squirrels” and it will offer this cinderella souvenir sheet for purchase at the show.

By Linn’s Staff

Westpex 2018 will take place Friday, April 27, through Sunday, April 29, at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront hotel, 1800 Old Bayshore Highway in Burlingame, Calif. The hotel provides a special rate for Westpex attendees.

Westpex charges a $5 admission that is good for all three days of the show. Children under age 15 are admitted free with an adult. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is $5 per day with validation at the Westpex reception desk.

Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions is conducting an auction every day from Thursday through Sunday.

The bourse (sales area) will include 75 domestic and international dealers offering a wide range of philatelic material available for sale, including stamps, covers, postcards and related literature and supplies.

Westpex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The grand-award winner will qualify for the APS Champion of Champions competition to be held at Stampshow 2018 in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 9-12.

The West[ex show committee expects more than 280 frames of exhibits, especially from members of the American Air Mail Society and the Rhodesian Study Circle, the convening societies.

Numerous other societies also will meet, including the Arizona Philatelic Rangers, Canal Zone Study Group, Rossica Society of Russian Philately, Royal Philatelic Society London, Ryukyu Philatelic Specialist Society, U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, Western Cover Society, the China Stamp Society’s San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, and the Golden Gate Scandinavian Collectors Club.

Women Exhibitors is hosting WE Fest VI with most activities on Thursday, April 26, including educational seminars and opportunities to network and learn about exhibiting. WE Fest is open to women, men and children. It costs $85 per person for the five days of events. For more information, visit this site.

APS executive director Scott English will conduct a town hall meeting on Saturday.

Westpex sponsors a youth area with free stamps and supplies. On Sunday, the Boy Scout Merit Badge program, which sold out in 2017, is being held. Preregistration and a $15 fee are required. For more information on the scouting event, contact Kyle Anderson.

The Westpex show theme celebrates the 100th anniversary of “California Declares War on Squirrels.” The show will offer related cachet covers and a cinderella souvenir sheet.

The awards banquet is scheduled for Saturday night in the Irvine Ballroom on the main level of the hotel. The reception will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Banquet tickets must be purchased before the show for $60. The ticket order form is available on the Westpex website.

For a detailed schedule and additional information on the show visit the show website.